Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peter M. Frederick


1957 - 2019
Peter M. Frederick Obituary
Peter M. Frederick 1957—2019
Peter Michael Frederick, born in Chicago Dec. 31, 1957, deceased June 24, 2019. Resident of Belvidere, Illinois. Loving son of Joanne L. Frederick the late Michael J. Frederick; dear brother of Timothy (Jan), Susan (Roger) Rhodes, Nancy, Mary Kay (Edward) Fahey, Barbara (Patrick) Ferriter, Joan, Paul (Mary) and Michael Jr.; cherished uncle of Melissa and Christine Ferriter; Bryan, Andrew, Matthew and Alana Frederick, Megan (Patrick) Naidl and Daniel and Michael Fahey; caring great-uncle of Addison and Olivia Frederick and Harriet and William Naidl. Employee of Fed Ex for 22 years. Musician and songwriter. Visitation Sunday 1-3 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Private. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Belvidere/Rockford area at a future date. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 27 to June 30, 2019
