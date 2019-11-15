Home

POWERED BY

Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rosella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Michael Rosella


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Michael Rosella Obituary
Peter Michael Rosella 1941—2019
Peter Michael Rosella, 78, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband of Janice E. (Brown) Rosella.
Peter was born in Rockford, IL on January 26, 1941. He was the son of the late Roy and Rose (Palmeri) Rosella.
Peter was a General Sales Manager for TV Stations including Fox 43 (York), and stations in Yuma, AZ, Denver and Colorado Springs, CO. He was a member of the York Rotary Club. Peter enjoyed loving on his dogs and cats, traveling, golfing, and shopping. He loved watching football, especially the Denver Broncos.
In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his daughter, Lori Costanzo and her husband, Mitch of Denver, CO; son, Jeffrey Rosella and his wife, Deidra of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren, Tony, Danielle, Stephanie, Nick, and Kristin; and four great grandchildren, Patricia, Nevaeh, Daelyn, and Anna. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Rosella.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -