Peter Michael Rosella 1941—2019
Peter Michael Rosella, 78, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband of Janice E. (Brown) Rosella.
Peter was born in Rockford, IL on January 26, 1941. He was the son of the late Roy and Rose (Palmeri) Rosella.
Peter was a General Sales Manager for TV Stations including Fox 43 (York), and stations in Yuma, AZ, Denver and Colorado Springs, CO. He was a member of the York Rotary Club. Peter enjoyed loving on his dogs and cats, traveling, golfing, and shopping. He loved watching football, especially the Denver Broncos.
In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his daughter, Lori Costanzo and her husband, Mitch of Denver, CO; son, Jeffrey Rosella and his wife, Deidra of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren, Tony, Danielle, Stephanie, Nick, and Kristin; and four great grandchildren, Patricia, Nevaeh, Daelyn, and Anna. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Rosella.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019