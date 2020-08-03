Peter Svoboda 1947—2020

Peter Arthur Svoboda was born on August 10, 1947. He died on January 17, 2020. Peter was the oldest child of Arthur and Jean Svoboda of rural Brodhead, WI. He resided in Rockford, Illinois since 1965.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Meer (the late Robert); brothers, Matt, Benjamin, and Andrew (Stacy). Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Thomas of Brodhead. Peter graduated from Parkview High School in Orfordville, WI, in the class of 1965. He moved to Rockton, Illinois for work after graduation then to Rockford for further employment. He was a long time jogger and enjoyed collecting comic art.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 8th at EVERSON FUNERAL HOME (808 Center Avenue Brodhead, WI 53520) from 2 to 4 p.m. Please observe Covid rules.



