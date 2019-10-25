|
Philip A. Jensen 1958—2019
Philip A. Jensen, 61, of Roscoe, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 8, 1958 in Racine, Wisconsin to Wallace C. and June (Bay) Jensen. He married Carmen Anderson on November 9, 1985 in East Moline, Illinois. Philip had a passion for drawing and was a successful architect. In his free time, he enjoyed time on the golf course and detailing cars. Although Philip battled with Multiple Sclerosis for 20 years, he always had a positive outlook on life and took his challenges head on. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Carmen Jensen; children, Tyler and Lauren Jensen; brother, Owen (Marybeth) Jensen; sisters, Karrie (Bill) Shema and Tricia (Jim) Sliter; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents and brother, Paul Jensen.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with Pastor Paul Meyers officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to Northern Illinois Hospice. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019