Philip E. Poffenberger 1940—2019
Philip Poffenberger, Poplar Grove, IL, passed away on August 12th, from complications of liver disease. Phil was born March 2nd, 1940 to Wayne and Edith Poffenberger in Beloit, WI. After graduating valedictorian from North Boone High School in 1958, he received a scholarship from Beloit College. Phil went on to have an extensive career with International Harvester for over 40 years.
Phil married his high school sweetheart Dianne Dimond, going on to have three daughters; Susan, Paula, and Betsy. In his younger days he played slow pitch softball, known for his backward toss to pick off the second base runner. He also loved fishing, camping, and playing golf. Their brief stay in Florida gave him ample time to perfect his one-handed putt.
After retiring, Phil spent many nights in gymnasiums and theaters watching and supporting his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Dianne Poffenberger; his daughters, Susan (Don) Koneval, Paula (Kurt) Broski, Betsy (Darrel) Cosgray; his seven siblings: George (Beverly) Poffenberger, Gerald (Barb) Poffenberger, Karen Givens, Phyllis (Darrell) Williams, Roger Poffenberger, Denis (Chris) Poffenberger, Robert Poffenberger; his grandchildren: Emily and Madigan Koneval, Annalisa, Paige, Philip and Gage Broski, Stella and Dan Cosgray.
Phil was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wayne and Edith Poffenberger; father and mother-in-law Leslie and Irene Dimond; and his brothers Curtis and Kenneth Poffenberger.
A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, 105 E. Grove St., Poplar Grove, IL, 61065. Another visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. A funeral ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. Burial in Belvidere Cemetery. Pastor Doug Carroll will be officiating. Memorials given in Philip's name will be established at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019