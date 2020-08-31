Philip Foti 1930—2020
Philip "Phil" Foti, 89, of Rockford, passed away at home on Friday, August 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Phil was born November 7, 1930 in Sambuca, Sicily, son of Giovanni and Angela (Maggio) Foti. He attended school and was a Sergeant in the Italian Army. Shortly after he returned from duty, he married Antonina "Nina" Marie Guasto on April 18, 1960 in Sambuca, Sicily and they established their family in the United States. Phil was a master wood carver with specialty in French Provincial design and worked as building operator for Com-Ed for 32 years. Devoted to his faith, Phil was a longtime parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford. As an active member of the Sons of Italy, Phil was proud to be the flag-bearer for Festa Italiana for many years. Phil enjoyed exploring the USA on road trips with his wife and children, fishing on the Great Lakes with his friends, sons, and grandsons, and crafting wood inlay heirlooms for his family. He was an avid reader, a soccer fan and loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. Phil will be dearly missed.
Surviving relatives include his loving wife, Nina Foti; dear children, John (Lisa) Foti, Paul (Ann) Foti, Angela (Casey) Furlong and Tony (Vicki) Foti; cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Ariel) Foti, Jessica (Victor) Bermudez, Julia, Philip and Kathleen Foti, Alex, Thomas and Tessa Furlong, Giovanni and Colleen Foti; precious great-grandchildren, Evangelina, Antonina, Victor and Lucia; brother, Frank Foti; sisters, Lilly Russo, Mimma Carbone, Josephina Giallombardo and numerous nieces and nephews. Phil is predeceased by his parents, his brother Giovanni, his two sisters Marianna and Anita, and great-granddaughter, Gianna. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Peter Phelan and nurses, Julie and Jill; as well as the DaVita doctors and nurses, especially Mary.
A walk-through visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church St. Rockford, 61103. Entombment will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boylan Catholic High School.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com