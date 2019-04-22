|
Philip K. Nothnagel 1951—2019
Philip Karl Nothnagel, 67, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Tina (Pantaleo); his treasured children: Philip Nothnagel (Laura), Michelle Townsend (Chris), and Alice Nothnagel (Katrina), as well as the grandchildren he loved to spoil rotten: Roland, Harrison, Gillian, Isabelle, and Emma.
He will be reuniting with loved ones who have gone before him, including his mother, Alice; father, Roland; and brother, Steve.
Philip grew up in Chicago and met the love of his life while working in her father's pizzeria when they were teenagers. They were married in 1974 and blessed with three children. They moved to Rockford shortly after his beloved Bears won the Super Bowl in 1986 for him to work at Deans, where he was a faithful employee since.
Philip was a larger-than-life, hard-working, fun-loving man. He always worked hard for his family, but he played hard as well. He loved taking his wife on adventures, Door County, good music, good food, and all his Chicago teams. His stories, jokes, and campfire songs were endless and will forever be family legend.
His Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined at a later date. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019