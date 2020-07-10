1/1
Philip R. Calhoun
1932 - 2020
Philip R. Calhoun 1932—2020
Philip Calhoun, 88, passed away July 6, 2020. Mr. Calhoun was born June 19, 1932 in Seward, Illinois. He was the youngest child of Emma Voss Calhoun and Chester Calhoun. Philip grew up in Seward, Freeport, Genoa, and ultimately Rockford where he graduated from Rockford West High School. As a teenager he began working for the Illinois Central Railroad where he became a train dispatcher. Philip married the love of his life, Hanna Rettkowski on October 8, 1955. Mr. Calhoun worked for the United States Postal Service from 1959 until 1997. He became the manager of Fleet Operations as well as the Central Region Computer Coordinator. Phil was a voracious reader who loved animals. He was also a longtime member of the Forest City Baptist Church. Philip was beloved by most everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, George, Tom, and Paul. Philip is survived by his daughter, Linda (Larry); sisters-in-law, Marian, Katherine, and Ruth Rossol; brother-in-law, Klaus Blumel; and many nieces and nephews. Philip was a kind man who greatly appreciated his life.
Funeral service will be at 1:00pm with a walk-through visitation from 12:30pm until the service on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Please follow social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and wear masks. To express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
