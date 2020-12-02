1/
Phillip A. Rodgers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip A. Rodgers 1961—2020
Phillip Anthony Rodgers, 59, of Loves Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born August 16, 1961 in Rockford. Son of Lester and Shirley (Strange) Rodgers. United in marriage To Debra Hudson on April 3, 1982 in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Business owner and operator of Precise Tool & Manufacturing for the last 23 years. Found enjoyment in motorcycle riding, watching the cooking channel, and gardening. Phillip was very patriotic and loved anything American. Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debra; children, Dustin (Cristine) and Courtney (Joe) Turek; granddogs, Koby, Asher, Benji; siblings, Lester (Marie) Rodgers, Chuck Rodgers, Kathy Boyer, Karen Sahlstrom, Mary Bennett; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents. Private Family Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4th at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk Thru Visitation Thursday evening, December 3rd from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Per Covid restrictions facial coverings and social distancing in effect. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved