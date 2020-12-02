Phillip A. Rodgers 1961—2020
Phillip Anthony Rodgers, 59, of Loves Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born August 16, 1961 in Rockford. Son of Lester and Shirley (Strange) Rodgers. United in marriage To Debra Hudson on April 3, 1982 in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Business owner and operator of Precise Tool & Manufacturing for the last 23 years. Found enjoyment in motorcycle riding, watching the cooking channel, and gardening. Phillip was very patriotic and loved anything American. Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debra; children, Dustin (Cristine) and Courtney (Joe) Turek; granddogs, Koby, Asher, Benji; siblings, Lester (Marie) Rodgers, Chuck Rodgers, Kathy Boyer, Karen Sahlstrom, Mary Bennett; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents. Private Family Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4th at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk Thru Visitation Thursday evening, December 3rd from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Per Covid restrictions facial coverings and social distancing in effect. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com