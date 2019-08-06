Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Phillip Butler
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Phillip Butler


1989 - 2019
Phillip Butler Obituary
Phillip Butler 1989—2019
Phillip Jerome Butler, 30, departed this earthly life Monday, July 29, 2019. he was born July 27, 1989 the son of Phillip Butler Jr. and Glenda Sockwell in Rockford, IL. Worked various jobs in the Rockford area including roofing. He enjoyed bowling at Don Carter Lanes.
Phillip leaves to cherish many loving memories two sons, Phillip J. Butler Jr., AH'Maree Butler, one daughter, AR'Manii Butler; brother Antonio Sockwell, sister, Tiffany Tripplett, a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends, special aunt Carletta "Puddin" Sockwell.
Predeceased by parents, grandparents, and sister Philcia Butler.
Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday August 9, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
