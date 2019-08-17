|
Phillip "Phil" Francis Summer 1934—2019
Phillip "Phil" Francis Summer, 85, of Winnebago, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born August 7, 1934 in Stillman Valley, the son of Joseph and Anna (Koenig) Summer. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1953 where he played football and baseball. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from December 9, 1953 to December 5, 1955. Phil married Carolyn Jean Buck on April 4, 1959 at Saint Mary Church in Oregon. He farmed his entire life in Winnebago and won the Outstanding Farmer in 1969. Phil was a lifetime member of Saint Patrick Church in Rockford where he was an usher. He was a 50 year member of the Winnebago County Farm Bureau, Winnebago Lions Club where he won the Melvin Jones Award, Rockford/Freeport Moose Club and a 60 year member of the Special Potluck Club. He was a 4-H leader and coached 4-H baseball.
Phil is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Summer of Winnebago; son, Paul (Tammy) Summer of Oskaloosa, IA; daughter, Marie (Kerry) McGlothlin of Rockford; grandchildren, Colin and Ciara McGlothlin; several nephews and nieces; sister-in-law, Peggy Summer of Beloit; brother-in-law's, Arnold Gudenkauf of Monroe, WI, William "Bill" Buck, Minneapolis, MN.
Phil is predeceased by his brother, Leonard Summer; sister, Margaret Gudenkauf; sister-in-law, Beverly Tanner.
Funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., at Saint Patrick Church, 2505 School St., Rockford with Rev. Jhakson Garcia Mendez. Entombment at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum near Winnebago. Visitation also 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Catholic Charities in Rockford and OSF Saint Anthony Critical Care Center in Rockford. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019