Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
7424 North 2nd Street
Machesney Park, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
7424 North 2nd Street
Machesney Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Skiba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip J. Skiba


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip J. Skiba Obituary
Phillip J. Skiba 1934—2019
Phillip J. Skiba passed away on his 85 birthday. Former owner of Gas-N-Glo Car wash. Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Bonnie (Dale) Hoglund, Bob (Carrie) Skiba, Barb (Jim) Mikrut, Beth (Jamie) Fiorda; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Skiba.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, in Concordia Lutheran Church, 7424 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Serenity House, Oregon, IL. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now