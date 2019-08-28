|
Phillip J. Skiba 1934—2019
Phillip J. Skiba passed away on his 85 birthday. Former owner of Gas-N-Glo Car wash. Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Bonnie (Dale) Hoglund, Bob (Carrie) Skiba, Barb (Jim) Mikrut, Beth (Jamie) Fiorda; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Skiba.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, in Concordia Lutheran Church, 7424 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Serenity House, Oregon, IL. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019