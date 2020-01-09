|
Phillip Jacobs 1971—2020
Phillip C. Jacobs, 48, of Harvard, died Tue., Jan. 7, surrounded by his at home.
Phil was born Apr. 22, 1971 to Robert C. "Jake" and Norma (Gjerde) Jacobs in Harvard. On Sept. 27, 1997, he married Kelly Braun at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard.
Phil worked for 19 years at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, IL as an athletic trainer. He was also a 30 year member of the Harvard Fire Protection District. He was a CPR and first aid instructor at both the college and fire department. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of the Order of the Arrow, and helped out with the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Star Scout.
Phil was a 2 year drum major at Harvard High School and a 3 year cadet for the Phantom Regiment Drum Corps, spending 2 years as the drum major. He was a member of the Bands Across America and traveled to Florida and Hawaii to play at the Orange Bowl and Hula Bowl. He was also an accomplished trumpet player.
Phil was a Star Wars fan, wrote his graduating class song, and was known for helping and giving to others. Faith and community was very important to him. He was very proud that he was baptized, was married, and had his son baptized all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard.
Survivors include his wife Kelly of Harvard, his son Edward Lee of Harvard, mother Norma of Harvard, brother Paul (Tracy) Jacobs of Harvard, sister Laura (David) Jenson of Poplar Grove, two brother-in-laws Marc (Brenda) Braun of Capron and Ian Braun of Poplar Grove, nieces and nephews Kyle, Daniel, Logan, Adam, and Jayson Jacobs, Skylar Jordan, and Tanner Jenson, Duston, Emily, Trey, and Audrey Braun, and Tobi Jo Gustafson.
He was preceded in death by his dad Robert "Jake" Jacobs, and grandparents Lee and Lydia Jacobs and Emil and Lois Gjerde.
The visitation will be 3 – 8 PM Mon., Jan. 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 504 E. Diggins St., Harvard, IL, and again, from 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service Tue., Jan. 14 at the church. Rev. Elizabeth Martin will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard.
Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America or to Pink Heals.
