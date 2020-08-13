Phillip Johnson 1944—2020

Loving husband and father!

Phillip Randolph Johnson born October 23, 1944 in Jacksonville, Illinois. Son of Phillip Edward Boise Johnson and Elizabeth Belle McClelland. Graduated from East high school, MacMurray college, and Northern Illinois University. Retired from Rockford school District 205 as a teacher.

Married Bonnie Brandt March 26, 1977 in Machesney Park, Illinois. He is survived by his wife and sons Phillip Brandt Johnson of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Charles Peter Johnson of Plano, Texas. He was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Machesney Park. Phil was a member of the Harlem Democratic club, member of the United Way Board for 25 years, member of the Dislocated Workers Council for Rock Valley College . He was a member of the Winnebago County Board for 12 years. He was a Harlem Township trustee and a member of the zoning board for Harlem Township.

Phil was the treasurer for Rockford United Labor and he was Grand Marshal of the Labor Day parade in 2007. Phil was on the Labor Day committee! He was a member of the Machesney Park trustee board! He is survived by his brother Steven (Jessica) of Chicago, David (Chris) Palmetto, Florida, sister Rhonda, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Martha o'Connor (Rob) Colorado Springs, Curtis East Calais, Vermont, Sara Leesman (Robert) Schaumburg, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his father.

Phil loved his family, his friends, he loved going to baseball games and football games! Phil loved his plants and science-fiction and his comic books!

The visitation will be held Saturday, August 22 at 1 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church 7424 N. 2nd St., Machesney Park Illinois with funeral services at 2 PM at Concordia.

In Lieu of flowers gifts to the Helping Hands Pantry 7620 Elm Ave. in Machesney Park, Illinois would be greatly appreciated!



