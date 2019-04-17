|
Phillip M. Mengwasser 1975—2019
Phillip M. Mengwasser, 43, of Rockford, IL, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
He was born July 11, 1975 in Rockford, IL, the son of Leo P. and Lynda W. (McCormack) Mengwasser. Phillip attended Jefferson High School, Rockford, IL.
Phillip was employed as a welder in the Rockford, IL area. He worked hard and had a lot of fun on his parent's cattle ranch in Arkansas. He loved his children deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Phillip really found his great joy in raising Cane Corso dogs. He and his dear friend Julie had great fun training and winning champion ribbons with their special dogs. Phillip and his sister Rebecca had a special bond through good times and bad. He protected her always, made her laugh and was a great big brother. Phillip had a kind heart, was full of laughter and always there to lend a helping hand if you needed it.
He will be missed and cherished forever.
Survivors include his children, Alexander Kane Mengwasser of Villa Park, IL, and Alexis Renae Mengwasser of Warren, IL; his father and stepmother, Leo (Annette) Mengwasser of Beloit, WI; sister, Rebecca Barbour of Houston, TX; dear friend, Julie Courson and her children, Cora, Taylor and Vincent all of Rockford, IL; nieces and nephews, Leo, Jordan, Brooke and Jayden; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother and grandparents.
Memorial Visitation for Phillip will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019