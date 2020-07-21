Phillip McCord 1951—2020
Phillip McCord, 68, of Machesney Park, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1951 in Rockford to Allen and Dorothy (Rone) McCord. Phillip was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He married Julie Froning May 1, 1971 in Machesney Park. Phillip was a machinist at Pearson. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He had a passion for riding motorcycles, especially his Harley.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; children, Christina (John) Dieguez, Shannon (Jeremy) Horton, Joshua (Tina) McCord and Heather McCord; grandchildren, Aaron (Krista), Alyssa, Hailey, Joseph, Gredin, Lucas, Tyler, Abigale, Gracelyn, Callum and Khloe; great-grandchildren, Remington and Makenzie; siblings, Allen (Jeri), Stanley, Bruce (Cathy), Jeff (Dawn), Ted (Norma) McCord and Lea (Rodney) Beach; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Ophelia Diane McCord and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with a walk through visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Masks are required. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com