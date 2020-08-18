1/1
Phyllis A. Maloney
1943 - 2020
Phyllis Ann Maloney, 77, passed away on August 16, 2020. Born in Lacrosse, Wisconsin on April 9, 1943 the youngest daughter to Charles and Stella (Seymour) Cox. A 1961 graduate of De Soto High School, Phyllis went on to marry the love of her life, Neil Maloney on October 14, 1964. During the time they were together they traveled as much as they could to different countries, active with the Catholic religion and enjoyed their time together. Phyllis was also a very active member of the church and the soup kitchen as well as a member of the Right to Life Organization. She enjoyed music, singing and gardening when she was able. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by those who loved her most, her husband of 55 years, Neil; her children James (Nina) Maloney, John (Amanda) Maloney, Alison Maloney, Joseph (Amber) Maloney and Anne (Kyle) Gielow; her grandchildren Alec, Christina, Michael, Mikaela, River, Simon and Anya; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Lyle, Harley and Glen Cox; Sisters Helen Lutzi, Irene Williams, Marge Grosskopf and Ione Wilcox. There will be a memorial mass for Phyllis on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Phyllis had asked that no flowers be sent, but a donation to the Carpenter's Place Outreach Center or Rockford Rescue Mission is appreciated. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
