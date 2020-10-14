1/1
Phyllis D. Carlson
1927 - 2020
Phyllis D. Carlson 1927—2020
Phyllis D. Carlson, 93, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Rockford, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Born June 27, 1927, in Rockford, the daughter of Evar and Ethel (Johnson) Drotts. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1945 and of Northern Illinois University with a Bachelors degree in Education in 1949. Phyllis married George H. Carlson on April 8, 1950, in Rockford. He predeceased her on November 8, 2011. She worked as an elementary teacher for Harlem School District before retiring in 1952. Phyllis was a member of Temple Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and Superintendent, served on the Pulpit Committee and Trustee Board, and participated in many of the church women's activities and organizations. Phyllis will always be remembered for her loving support, her joyful and comforting presence and her peaceful contentment. Her grandchildren loved her spunk and playful banter. Survived by her children, Reid (Carolyn) Carlson of Rockford, Kathy (Rick) Burgin of Maple Park, IL, and Kay (Dave) Crouch of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Sandy (Bryan) Vossen, Erica (Tom) Lafferty, Nathan Short, Samantha, Mallory & Brooke Burgin, Lindsey (Tae) Cho, Chesney (Preston) Hill, Andrew & Ben Crouch, and Brent Taylor; and seven great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her parents; infant son, Richard; son, Randy; sister, Marion Linn; and brother, Evans Drotts.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 3215 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108 or Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
