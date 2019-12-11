Home

Phyllis D. Ross

Phyllis D. Ross Obituary
Phyllis D. Ross 1955—2019
Longtime west end of Rockford resident has gained her wings on December 3, 2019 at 11 p.m. in Memphis, TN. She was 64 years old. Phyllis D. Ross is what she went by and the caring, loving big heart she carried around, it was hard not to fall in love with her. Phyllis D. Ross is survived by two sisters; Mary Wiley, Cheryl Ross and three brothers; Tom Davis, John L Ross Jr, and Curtis Ross. She is also survived by her seven children; Tricia Ross, Dawn Ross, Charlene Ross, Yolanda Ross- Manley (Deadrick Manley), Phillip Ross, Dontavis Ross, and Tyler Ross. Also survived by longtime best friends Robert Keith Jarrett, Lynn Valters, Evelyn "Eva" Golden and Betty Clark and a host of friends on the west end. Predeceased by her parents Mary E. Ross, John L. Ross Sr; brother, Donald "Duck" Ross. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at Alan Chapel AME Church, 3000 Rural St, Rockford. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
