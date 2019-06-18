Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Phyllis Jones 1929—2019
Phyllis G. Jones, 90, of Capron, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on June 17, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1929 to Alonzo and Mabel Miller Green in Viola, WI. She married the love of her life, Thomas D. Jones, on November 23,1956 in Madison, WI. Tom and Phyllis were best friends and the most solid of partners, first sharing their lives in southern Wisconsin, then moving to Capron in 1968.
A lover of birds, flowers, and music; her life was marked by education, service, and generosity. Following graduation from Wisconsin State College - LaCrosse in 1951, Phyllis taught high school in southern Wisconsin until she and Tom began their family. She taught English and Speech at North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, IL from 1969 until her retirement in 1992.
Phyllis is loved and will be missed by her children, Sue Jones (Deb Flanders) of Madison, WI; son, Greg Jones (Debbie Mumm) of Davenport, IA; son Jim Jones (Casey Tomala) of Chicago, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Spence Zillmer of Middleton, WI; granddaughters Keelyn Jones (Brad Davies) and Leesha Jones and their mother Barb Watterson, and great-grandchildren, Dominik and Madison.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jones; and many other Green and Jones family members.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. KyungHae Anna Shin, pastor of Friendship United Methodist Church in Bolingbrook, officiating.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Comfort Keepers of Rockford and Agrace Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in Phyllis' name to Northern Public Radio-WNIU, 801 N. First St., DeKalb, IL 60115, or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019
