Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
View Map
Phyllis L. Trussoni


1937 - 2019
Phyllis L. Trussoni Obituary
Phyllis L. Trussoni 1937—2019
Phyllis L. Trussoni, 82, of Rockford, IL formerly of La Crosse, WI passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born June 16, 1937 in Oregon, IL the daughter of Conrad and Lucille (Reed) Janssen. She married James Trussoni on April 12, 1980. Phyllis will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her daughter, Julie Trussoni; step-children, Larry (Jennifer) Anderson, Steven (Susan) Trussoni, Kathleen (Brian) Beggerow, Douglas Trussoni, Jill (James) Hendle, Mark (Shelley) Trussoni; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Robert Janssen and Randy (Kelly) Janssen. Predeceased by her parents; husband, James; sons, Jeffrey, Brian and infant son; step-son Charles Trussoni.
Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Center Auxiliary, 4405 Highcrest Rd. Rockford, IL 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
