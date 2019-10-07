|
Phyllis M. Johnson 1920—2019
Phyllis M. Johnson, 99, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born September 17, 1920, in Rockford, the daughter of Andrew and Nellie (Anderson) Hagstrom. Phyllis married Raymond J. Johnson on November 29, 1946 in Rockford. He predeceased her on December 15, 2005. Survived by her children, Kurt (Cindy) Johnson of Louisville, KY and Pamela Rae Johnson of Bloomington, IL. Also predeceased by her parents; and sister, Florence Smith. The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to their mother's caregivers, Valentina J., Nina, Valentina S., and Virginia.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Rd., Rockford, IL 61107 or Transitions Hospice, 5100 E. State St. Suite 200, Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019