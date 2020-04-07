|
Phyllis May Carroll 1922—2020
Phyllis May Carroll, 97, of Rockford, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.
She was born July 27, 1922 in Rockford, the only child of Walter and Bertha (Vestal) Alberts. Phyllis was a 1940 graduate of Rockford Central High School. She married Charles L. Carroll on May 9, 1942 in Rockford at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. They enjoyed 63 wonderful years together until Chuck's passing on November 13, 2005. Together, they owned Alpine Village Laundromat for 22 years. Phyllis enjoyed knitting, crocheting, shopping, collecting teddy bears and getting her hair done every Friday. She also enjoyed vacationing, especially to Florida every spring. Phyllis loved dancing with Chuck as members of the Elks Club for 37 years. Now they will be dancing together forever.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Susan (Tom) Dickson of Rockford and Shelley Carroll of Superior, WI; grandchildren, Rick (Heather) Dickson, Michelle Gallagher, Matthew and Michael Gent; great-grandchildren, Brittni Seay, Ashley Dickson, Chace, Colton and Jocelyn Gallagher. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Charles and great-grandson, Brandon Seay. The family would like to give a very special thank you to devoted caregivers, Janine and Wesley.
Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be in Willwood Burial Park.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020