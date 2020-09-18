Phyllis P. Powers 1928—2020Phyllis P. Powers, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her home at age 92 on September 15, 2020. She was born and grew up in Lead Mine, Wisconsin. She graduated from Benton High School. Phyllis moved to Rockford and worked at National Lock Company, and in 1948 married Charles Powers, who was from Benton. They remained married until his passing in 2018.Phyllis is survived by her sons; Jim (Judy), Jerry (Kathy) and Roger (Jenni), her daughter; Cindy who lived with and took care of her for the past few years of Phyllis' life. Grandchildren; Adrienne (Paul), Lisa (Tim), Nick, Rachel (Matt), Stephanie (Mike), Bill (Mary) and Zach; great grandchildren, Cameron, Elizabeth, Felix, Jacob, Megan, Michael, and Siona, she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.The family thanks the staff of Mercy Hospice for their dedicated care.Phyllis will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens. No public services are planned at this time.