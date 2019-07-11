|
|
Phyllis P. Rogers 1932—2019
Wife, Mother & a Friend to All
Phyllis P. Rogers, 86, returned to the Lord and her loving family that preceded her on April 18, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and staff at Rose Tara Memory Care Facility in King, NC. Born on September 1, 1932 in Beloit Wisconsin, daughter to Willard 'Shorty' and Elise Hughes. Mom held many jobs throughout her life as she and her forever husband, Richard provided a loving home for their family plus many more friends and members of their community. She worked at Atwood Industries for 30 years. She was the first female welder to master the skill and champion welding training for female immigrants from Laos and Vietnam. She also taught the trade at a local community college. She was active in union leadership positions as she fought for equality and fairness for all. She was a leader in the Awana program for years, leading many children to Christ. After she retired, is cared for special need children. She was a volunteer for Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling. Her life centered around helping others. Mom had the heart of a servant and never met a stranger.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Rogers of 40 years, her parents, Willard and Elise Hughes, her brothers, James (WWII casualty), Warren (WWII veteran) and Waldo (Korean War veteran).
She is survived by her son Michael (Sandie) Rogers, daughter, Susan and grandchildren, Hannah (Roger) Rooks, Tobias Rogers and Isabella Flores. She also loved and cherished 3 special grandsons and 8 great grand children.
Services were held at Old Town Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC on June 8, 2019. A gravesite service will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana, Highland Indiana, www.dsaofnwi.org, or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, Pilot Mountain, NC www.mtnvalleyhospice.org
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 11 to July 13, 2019