Phyllis Schmitt 1926—2019
Phyllis Schmitt, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on March 10. She was born on April 9, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Erland and Karin Adolphson. Phyllis was a proud 1945 graduate of East high school in Rockford as well as Beloit College, as a Tri-Delta member, successfully earning her Bachelor's degree. She came from a family of trapshooters, was runner up in Miss Illinois (1942), spent countless weekends at Whitewater Lake cottage and was a master Bridge player. Some of her favorite memories include marrying her college sweetheart, Eugene H. Schmitt Jr. on February 26, 1949 in Beloit, and raising two dear sons on Spring Creek. She traveled the world to over 100 countries, even including the city of Timbuktu with family and loved carrying on family traditions up north at Dairymen's Country Club. She is survived by her sons, Todd (Nora) and Chip (Linda) Schmitt; and grandchildren, Timothy, Eugene, Andrew (Mia), Rebecca, and Emily Schmitt. Predeceased by husband (October 30, 2006), parents, brothers, Erik Eriksonn, Harold Swing and Lloyd Adolphson and sister Doris Serdula.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 with visitation prior to the service from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. in this chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Rockford Bridge Center will be appreciated, 4861 American Rd., Rockford, IL 61109. To share a memory or send an online condolence, please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019