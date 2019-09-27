|
Phyllis Sio 1927—2019
Phyllis Sio passed away in peace on September 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 13, 1927, in Rockford, the daughter of Frank "Eckie" and Mildred (Swenson) Johnson. She was the youngest of three siblings. Always athletic, Phyllis never let her small stature limit her activities. She was still exercising three times a week at Wesley Willows at 92-years of age. A life-long learner, Phyllis was a graduate of East High School, Beloit College – Bachelors and Northern Illinois University – Masters. She married Robert "Bob" Sio, a WWII veteran and also a Beloit College graduate, on September 2, 1949 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rockford. Bob's employment as a geologist for the Hanover-Empire Mining Co. took them to a small three-room rental on a dairy farm outside of Hanover, NM. While Bob worked at the mine, Phyllis put her teaching degree to good use teaching bilingual elementary age children at a small country school. Early in 1952 their first son was born and late that year they moved back to Rockford to be closer to family and friends. Two more children followed, a son who died shortly after birth and daughter. Bob and Phyllis bought their first home on 7th Avenue near Churchill Park in 1954 and became a fixture in the neighborhood for 53 years until Phyllis relocated to Peterson Meadows a few years after Bob's death. They both taught in Rockford schools for many years. Phyllis took an interest in Special Education late in her career and worked with hearing impaired students until she and Bob retired. In addition to career Phyllis committed her life to church, community, family and travel. She served as Emmanuel's Heritage Committee Chair and Archivist for many years and served as a Board Member and Archivist for the Rockford Community Concert Association. Bob, Phyllis and their children filled their summers with travel to national parks and historic places. Later in life Bob and Phyllis traveled internationally to favorite locations in Europe, Asia and Central America. Phyllis had a long and fruitful life loved by her family and friends for her love of life, care and concern for others before herself and commitment to her Christian faith. She is survived by her children, Tim (Cheryl) Sio of Rockford and Chris (Jim) Winkels of Darlington, WI; grandchildren Jenner (Dan) Streed and Darren (Alex) Sio-Klonowski; great grandchildren Hayden and Graham Streed; many nieces and nephews and special friends Irene Drevdahl and Valerie Hildreth. Predeceased by her infant son, Jeffrey Bradford Sio; husband Robert C. Sio; siblings Richard Frank Johnson and Roberta Ione Mellberg; and her parents Frank and Mildred (Swenson) Johnson.
A Visitation at the Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Avenue will be held on Monday, September 30, from 5 to 7 pm. The Memorial Service for family and friends with Pastor Robert Franek officiating, will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Avenue on Tuesday, October 1 starting at 1 pm. A light lunch will follow. A private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery will take place at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Robert C. & Phyllis J. Sio Scholarship Fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Robert C. & Phyllis J. Sio Animal Welfare Fund at Roscoe Animal Retreat. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019