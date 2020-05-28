|
|
Phyllis V. Heckman 1962—2020
Phyllis V. Heckman, 58, of Loves Park, IL, passed away, Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital after a long illness. Phyllis was born March 20, 1962 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Virgil and Ethel (Dunn) Slavings. She worked at Ingersoll as a machinist since 2014. Phyllis loved spending time with her grandchildren; watching Friends with Emily and watching Jeffery and Lexi playing softball. She was tough and hardworking. Phyllis liked to spend time with her friends, go to dinner, play slots, and go to champagne brunch on Sundays when she could.
Phyllis is loved and missed by her mother, Ethel Slavings; children, Trisha (Angela) Slavings, and Nathan Heckman; grandchildren, Emily Watts, Jeffery Heckman, and Alexia Heckman; siblings, Debbie Rigden and Stan (Debbie) Slavings; nephews, Jeremy (Jenny) Rigden, Adam Slavings, Christopher Slavings, and Joseph Slavings; great-nephew, Justin Rigden, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Sandy, Darcey and Ginny. She was preceded in death by father, Virgil, brother, Rick Slavings and father of her children, Ronald Heckman, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the critical care team at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital, especially Jerry.
A walk through visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machensey Park, IL 61115. A livestream funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2020