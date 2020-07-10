1/1
Phyllis Wahler
1929 - 2020
Phyllis Agnes Wahler of Belvidere IL died on July 5 in Yantis TX where she had been lovingly attended to in her final days at the home of her son Mark and his wife Sandra. Her other five children [Larry {Susan} Wahler of Rockford IL, David Wahler of Nevada City CA, Randy {Chris} Wahler of Libertyville IL, Pam {Linc} Shepherd of Hutchinson Island FL, and Pete {Jacquee} Wahler of Orlando FL] joined together with her on ZOOM to express their love and gratitude. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Born on June 10, 1929, to Charlie and Mabel Huber in Freeport IL, Phyllis shared her intimate upbringing with three sisters, Patty, Leona, Marcia, and protective brother Roger, before her exceptional beauty caught the eye of Kenny Wahler. They were married in 1946, and remained wed until Kenny's death in 2008. Phyllis balanced her demanding domestic duties with a passion for decorating; her house was adorned with her arts and crafts projects that would make Martha Stewart envious. She lived the last two decades in Dallas, where she developed many true and caring friendships, enjoyed the company of her Texas family, and played a lot of bridge. This Matriarch will be deeply missed and always remembered. A memorial service for Phyllis is tentatively scheduled on her birthday, June 10, 2021, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Belvidere IL.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
