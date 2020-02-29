|
Portia M. Hanebuth 1930—2020
Portia Marion Hanebuth, 89, of Loves Park passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020. Born May 9, 1930, in Loves Park, the daughter of Archie G. and Portia M. (Irwin) Andrew. Graduate from Harlem High School, Class of 1948. Married Harvey W. Hanebuth on June 17, 1950. After raising 3 children, she went back to school completing her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Rockford College. Employed as an elementary teacher by the Harlem School District for 29 years. Member of Centennial United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was active with Saturday Kids Club. Lifetime member of Girl Scouts. Throughout her lifetime she volunteered for many activities including Election Judge for more than 60 years and Summerfest for more than 25 years. After retirement, Portia enjoyed traveling with Golden Agers and reading with children at Marquette School. She attended the Harlemites and was an avid supporter of Rosecrance. Portia enjoyed attending lunch groups with retired teachers from Marquette, Machesney and Windsor Schools. Survivors include her children, Portia (Greg) Downey of Arkdale, WI, and Edward (Denise) Hanebuth of Madison, MS; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband; and son, Harvey W. Hanebuth, Jr.
Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Centennial United Methodist Church or Rosecrance. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020