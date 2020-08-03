Priscilla Cassaro 1924—2020
Priscilla Ann Cassaro, 95, peacefully passed away on August 1, 2020. Priscilla was born on November 12, 1924 to Carlo and Rose Scalise. She married Sam Cassaro on April 28, 1946. They were married 63 years until his death in 2009. She grew up and lived in Rockford her whole life. She graduated from West High school in 1942. She enjoyed bowling in her younger days. She especially loved the yearly fishing trips she took with her sisters and brothers. She loved gardening, walking, and reading. During WWII, Priscilla went to work at Rockford Products while the soldiers were away at war. She was also a telephone operator, which was her favorite job. While her children were school age, she also worked at Martin Luther King and Barbour schools in the lunchroom. Priscilla was a member of St. Anthony of Padua parish. Priscilla had a special place in her heart for the Poor Clare sisters on South Main St. She was a eucharistic minister in church, nursing homes, and for the home bound. She was the first woman in her church to be honored for "Woman of the Year". She attended mass daily and always put God and her Faith first. She was an advocate for pro-life. Once, while on her pilgrimage to Medjugorje in 1998, she carried a Blessed Mary statue through the whole airport just to bring Mary home with her. Raising twelve children was a great accomplishment. Family was very important to Priscilla. Priscilla loved her family and believed in holding onto her Italian traditions. She leaves behind many fond memories: baking cookies for the holidays, making Taano for Easter, Sunday pasta dinners, the yearly quest for the fresh cut Christmas Tree, sledding at Poor Clares hill, long walks, singing, praying the rosary daily, and so many other things she shared with her children. She was involved in sports, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA, Room mother and the 4H. We all remember growing up with homemade family dinners every night. She would make sure the meals were always healthy. We all remember her love of wheat germ, homemade yogurt, and homemade salad dressing. She would always put her family first. She made the holidays a family event filled with many memories. Everyone remembers the orange the received in their stocking on Christmas, and the many tins of Christmas cookies that filled her dining room table. She made the holidays full of love, food, and family. It was a time of pure joy. Priscilla never compromised or waivered in her faith. She treated every person she met with love and compassion. She was quick to help anyone in need. Her kindness and unselfish spirit extended not only to her family, but to her neighbors and all who knew her. She was like a "second" mom to so many. She prayed a devotion every morning for anyone who was on her prayer list. She lived her life in such a way that God would give her everlasting life with Him. She was the most beautiful soul anyone had the privilege to know. She epitomized the meaning of love, forgiveness, selflessness, and faith. The people that were blessed enough to have met her will cherish their beautiful memories of how sweet, caring, and loving Priscilla was. She will be remembered for her humble spirit and generous heart. What rejoicing there is in heaven today, for one of God's chosen has come home!! We would like to offer a very heartfelt thank you to all the staff of River Bluff who took care of Mom as if she were their own. Especially those in the Dove Wing, who we came to know as family. Their love and kindness with never be forgotten. We would also like to thank the medical staff at Swedish American Hospital, for the kindness, caring, and compassion they showed our mother. Priscilla is survived by her 12 children: Rose (Ed) Sterling, John (Darlene), Jim (Virginia), Sam (Vicky), Jean (Tim) Brough, Diane Doyle, Pete, Carl, Christine (Rob) Tressillian, Julie (Joe) Massari, Patrick (Amberlyn), Becky. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Priscilla is predeceased by her husband, Deacon Sam, sisters: Pearl (Zigmont) Podgorny , Josephine (Raymond) Naretta , and her brothers : Alex (Francis) Scalise , and Carl (Martha) Scalise, her son-in-law Edward Sterling, and by her grand daughters Shannon , Shania and Jasmine, and great grand-son Brennan. John 14: 1-4 "Do not let your heart be troubled. You believe in God: believe also in Me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with Me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going". Funeral mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday August 6, 2020 in St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning in the church from 10:00 AM until service time. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr.