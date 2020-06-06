Queen Clark 1933—2020

Queen Esther Toney Clark, of Rockford departed this earthly life May 28, 2020. She was born February 28, 1933 in Chidester, Arkansas, the daughter of Leslie and Savannah Toney. Queen lived in Rockford since 1952 coming from Chidester. She was employed by the Rockford Board of Education over 30 years before retiring, last working at Lincoln Middle School. She married Robert L. Clark November of 1953. Queen was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, formerly serving as a proud member of Sunday School. the Senior Choir, Mass Choir and Matrons. She graduated from Oak Grove High School, Rosston, Arkansas.

Queen leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Drextel Keith Clark; three daughters, Berlinda F. Clark, Patricia D. Seals and Beverly L. (Freeman) Burroughs; three grandchildren, Brandon J. and Breanna N. Clark and F. Christian Burroughs; two sisters, Etta P. (Verner) Brown and Rodell Marshall; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Beadie Toney and V. Esther Brown; four brothers, Charlie B., Jackson, Leslie Jr, and Sylvester Toney.

Moving visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private Services will be held 12:00 noon







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store