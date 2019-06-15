|
R. Duane Nelson 1927—2019
R. Duane Nelson, 91, of Rockford, passed away June 6, 2019. Born September 22, 1927 in Cherokee, IA; the son of John and Judith (Eklund) Nelson. He married Marilyn E. Watkins on September 9, 1989 in Rockton.
A graduate of East High School, Duane served his country during the Korean War while in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 273 and the LLL Society. Duane was a barber for many years in Rockford and retired from the Byron Nuclear Power Plant.
He enjoyed fishing, golf, card games and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Marilyn Nelson; step-daughters, Julie (Michael) Berberich and Valerie (Andrew) Boggs; two grandsons, Brad and Ryan Ware; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jeanette Burton, Marvin Nelson, Geneva Germano, Gordon Nelson and Fern Lawler.
Celebration of Life, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the LLL Society, 1515 9th St, Rockford. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 18, 2019