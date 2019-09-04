|
R. Thomas Rehwald 1938—2019
R. Thomas Rehwald, 80, died in Huntley, Ill. August 13, 2019. Born in Racine, Wis, to Frances (Smieding) and Richard T. Rehwald, he married Rae Ann Place, his West High School sweetheart. After college ( Wharton School, U of PA, & U of Ill, he began a successful career in Business and Finance in Chicago, New York and Sacramento. Tom and Rae Ann raised two daughters. Tom loved to entertain, drive fast cars, play with fireworks, collect art, and live out loud to all genres of music. Tom is predeceased by his parents Richard and Frances Rehwald, and brother Richard, Jr. (Dick). He is survived by wife Rae Ann, sisters Mary Rehwald of Ashland, Wis and Sally (Michael) Yost of Taylorsville Calif; daughters Nancy (Patrick) Tomlin of Rockford, and Sarah (Gary) Allison of Gurnee, Ill; and grandchildren Robert, Rachel, and Garrett Allison. The family is throwing a "Celebration of Life" Party, September 14, 2019, 1 - 5pm at Biaggi's in Algonquin, Ill. Tribute information: www.DeFioreFuneral.com/obituaries
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019