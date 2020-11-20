R. Thomas Vosburgh 1944—2020
R. Thomas Vosburgh died peacefully, in his home, at the age of 76 on November 16, 2020. He is survived by his dog Ginger and three children: Paul Vosburgh, Christine Kohut, and Carolyn Stensrud. He was preceded by death by his parents, George and Virginia of Kingston, IL. Tom graduated from Northern Illinois University (NIU) in 1966, and became a student pastor 1967-1969 while attending seminary. He attained his Master of Divinity (MDiv) from Garrett Theological Seminary, Evanston, IL, in 1970 and was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church. He appeared in the 1970 Outstanding Young Men of America. Tom hosted a TV show "Joy to the World" between 1972-1975. In 1974, Tom completed his Doctorate of Ministry at San Francisco Theological Seminary. After serving United Methodist parishes, including Our Master's in Rockford, IL, and Polo (IL), he shifted careers in 1981 to become a successful stockbroker. He was a trusted and talented financial advisor, working for several brokerages in the Rockford, IL, area as well as heading his own firm. Tom designed and built a beautiful home which included a certified wildlife habitat behind the house; he was a gracious host to many friends; and he relished a good game of Scrabble or a stimulating conversation. Most recently, Tom authored The Bible, Understanding the Bible, The Bible (what you may think it says, but doesn't) and was in the process of finishing his last book Rescuing The Bible. Tom's goal was to make the Bible understandable to the average person and not just to scholars. Tom went home to be with the Lord. Due to current COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. There will be a virtual service via Zoom with Meeting ID: 815 3975 5709 and Passcode: 123 at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Guillain Barre Foundation in c/o R.Thomas Vosburgh. GBS/CIDP Foundation International 375 East Elm Street Suite 101 Conshohocken, PA 19428. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
