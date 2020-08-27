1/1
Ralph A. "Andy" Andreasen
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph A. "Andy" Andreasen 1926—2020
Ralph A. "Andy" Andreasen, 94, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Wesley Willows. Ralph was born on May 10, 1926 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Ralph M. J. and Lilian (Polanek) Andreasen. Ralph married Phyllis Johnson on May 26, 1951 and she preceded him in death in 1997. Ralph was an Army veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He worked for Barber-Greene in Aurora, IL as a Civil Engineer and then as Vice-President before his retirement. He was a member of the West Aurora School Board, an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. Ralph is survived by his daughters and their families: Karen Bergquist and her sons: Ryan Murphy (Jennie) and their children Connor, Camryn and McKenzie; Adam Murphy (Miki); daughter Kris Bernier (Mike) and their sons: Evan Bernier (Catherine) and their children Dominic and Eliana; Quinn Bernier. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Cremation rites have been accorded and Inurnment will be at a later date at Lakewood Cemetery in Elgin, IL with Military Honors. Sunset Funeral Home in Machesney Park is assisting the family with arrangements, Condolences can be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved