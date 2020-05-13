Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Ralph A. Paulsen


1942 - 2020
Ralph A. Paulsen 1942—2020
Ralph A. Paulsen, 78, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Ralph was born on February 3, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the son of Gordon and Lydia (Hageli) Paulsen. Ralph married the love of his life Barbara Ebeling on June 20, 1963 in Elmhurst, IL. Ralph was the proud co-owner and operator of Paulsen Paving and Paulsen Trucking. He enjoyed spending time fishing, watching baseball, football and driving his '58 Chevy. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Marengo #138 and made his spiritual home at Faith Baptist Church in Belvidere, IL.
Ralph is loved and missed by his wife, Barb; children, Christine Anclam, Eric (Jenn) Paulsen, Darrell Paulsen; grandchildren, Mathew, Grace, Hannah, Wyatt, Walker; great-grandchildren, Mayson, Ellie; siblings, James (Kathy) Paulsen, Barbara Luttenbacher as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Glen, Brian and infant brother Gordon Jr.; son-in-law, Bill Anclam.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials to the family to establish a memorial later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020
