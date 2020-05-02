|
Ralph R. Hursh 1930—2020
Ralph R Hursh entered the gates of Heaven on April 30, 2020. He was born to Roy and Ada Hursh of Capron, IL March 15, 1937, in Chemung, IL. He married his sweetheart, Beverly Conley on February 14, 1959, at Capron Methodist Church.
Ralph was a self-employed contractor for more than 30 years as the owner of Hursh Construction. He was a past President of Rockford Home Builders Association. He was known best for his incredible work ethic, honesty and dry sense of humor. His favorite hobby was fishing with his buddies and meeting the breakfast gang at The Steam Plant Family Restaurant on Wednesday mornings. He was so good at custom homebuilding, he built houses for grandchildren of his original customers. Ralph also attended First United Methodist Church in Belvidere.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Hursh; his daughter, Susan Waybrant: son- in- law, Skip Waybrant and his sons William Hursh and James Hursh; and daughter- in-Iaw, Kylena Hursh; grandchildren, Jeff (Megan) Hursh, Amy (Jerrod) Hawkins, Daniel (Jenny) Koenings, Richelle (Derek) Gilpin, Samantha St Vincent, Keeva Hursh, Travis Hursh; and great grandchildren, Xoe and Jaxon Hursh, Jair and Cole Hawkins, Jayden and Bode Koenings, and Aiden and Nathan Hollaway
He was predeceased in death by his parents; brother, George Hursh; sister, Mary Melms; and Daughter-in-Law, Marsha Koenings-Hursh.
There will be a private memorial service that can be watched via Live-Streaming at www.andersonfcs.com at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020. Rev. Jim Bell will officiate. To share a memory, and light a candle, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020