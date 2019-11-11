|
|
Ralph W. Andres 1924—2019
Ralph W. Andres, 95, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, November 10. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, September 10, 1924, son of Frederick and Lula (Bopp) Andres. Survived by his son Wayne, Rockford, and daughter Dyanne Willow, Loveland CO; grandchildren, Dr. Kara Gendron, Portland OR, and Andrew Gendron, Denver CO; grandchildren, Paul, Kristina, and Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Gabrielle, Devyn, Nalani and Mayah Andres. Predeceased by his wife, Christy in April; parents; son, Glenn; and siblings Betty, Cooper, Doris, Brandt and Dale. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corps and attended meteorology school at Carleton College, Northfield MN. He then served at a glider training field in Lubbock TX and later at bombardier training field at San Angelo TX. Ralph graduated from Iowa University in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Pi Tau Sigma Honorary Society. He married Christy (Eleanor) Christensen in June 1948, in Glencoe IL. They moved to Rockford in 1949 where he worked for Barber Colman Co. and became supervisor of application engineers in the textile division. He retired from Barber-Colman in 1989. Ralph and Christy had three children: Wayne, Glenn, and Dyanne. He enjoyed his family and traveled with them on American and European vacations. He was a member of 1st Evangelical Covenant Church and served on building and arts commissions for many years.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Graveside Service held at 2:00 pm following the visitation at Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to 1st Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Road, Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019