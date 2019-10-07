|
|
Ramona Dorn Swanson 1925—2019
Ramona Dorn Swanson, 94, of Rockford, IL, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Ramona was born in Rockford, IL on April 17, 1925, daughter of Donald and Alice (Bauch) Roser. She graduated from West High School in 1943. Ramona was a member of City First Church for 45 years and participated in many church activities. She took great pride in caring for her home and flower gardening. She was a dedicated, compassionate manager of local apartments for 45 years. Ramona took great joy in traveling on family vacations to Chicago, the Northwoods, and many fall weekend trips.
Ramona was a wonderful example of a Christian mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved being in the company of her family, especially her granddaughters and great grandson. Some of our happiest memories are of her spontaneous laughter and silliness while playing board games with her family. Praying for her family was a part of her everyday life. The comments made by other regarding her sweet spirit came from her love of Jesus. Ramona will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in knowing she is with her Lord.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Alpine Fireside Health Center who were so kind to Ramona.
Those left to honor Ramona's memory include her children, Debi Dorn of Coral Springs, FL and Brenda (Dennis) Corcoran of Belvidere; grandchildren, Amanda (Odis) Flores of Belvidere and Amber Sarver (Danny Anderson) of Chicago; great grandson, Liam Anderson; sister, Iona Woodrick of Elgin and brother, Dee (Sandy) Roser of Freeport. She is predeceased by her parents, first husband, Gail Dorn; second husband, Irving Swanson; sister, June Adams and brother, Kenneth Roser.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday the 10th of October at City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 (south entrance) with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will conclude at Belvidere Cemetery 1121 N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family of Ramona Swanson for a memorial that will be established at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019