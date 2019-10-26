|
Ramona F. Selquist 1921—2019
Ramona F. Selquist, 98, joined her husband LaVerne in heaven on Friday, October 25, 2019. Visitation for Ramona will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; service will follow at Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mercy Hospice Care. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019