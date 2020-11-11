Ramona Jones 1927—2020

Ramona M. Jones, 93, of Roscoe, IL died in her home with her family by her side on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Pecatonica, IL on July 14, 1927 to Clarence and Myrtle (Follett) Manus. She married James "Lee" Jones on June 29, 1946; he predeceased her on February 14, 1999. Mona was a homemaker and loved helping take care of everyone. She especially loved watching her "shows", country music, shopping and playing dolls with Lili.

Survivors: Daughter Sherry Carlton; Granddaughter Brandi (Khoury) Heilman, Kyle (Linda) Carlton; Great-Granddaughter Liliana Heilman. Predeceased by husband and parents.

Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their tender care. Ramona's body was donated to Science care for the further advancement of breast cancer research. Per Ramona's wishes, no service will be held.



