Ramond Berry 1939—2020
Ramond Berry, 80, of Belvidere, IL passed away on June 24, 2020 in Belvidere. Ramond was born on November 12, 1939 in Sweetwater, TN to Robert Franklin and Mamie (Powers) Berry. Ramond married Sherry Albert on August 2, 1985 in Belvidere. Ramond worked at Chrysler in Belvidere for over 34 years. He served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose. Ramond enjoyed purchasing lottery tickets and loved his family and friends.
Ramond will be missed by his wife, Sherry; his sons, Nathanael (Melissa) Berry, Randy Dahlenburg; daughters, Clara Dahlenburg, Cheryl Carey, Dawn (Chad) Molitor; his sister, Dorothy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Joyce, Mamie Clara, Barbara Lee, Margaret Ruth; and brothers, Franklin Edward and Teddy Robert.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Claudine for all they did for Ramond.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Joe Militello will officiate. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Ramond Berry, 80, of Belvidere, IL passed away on June 24, 2020 in Belvidere. Ramond was born on November 12, 1939 in Sweetwater, TN to Robert Franklin and Mamie (Powers) Berry. Ramond married Sherry Albert on August 2, 1985 in Belvidere. Ramond worked at Chrysler in Belvidere for over 34 years. He served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose. Ramond enjoyed purchasing lottery tickets and loved his family and friends.
Ramond will be missed by his wife, Sherry; his sons, Nathanael (Melissa) Berry, Randy Dahlenburg; daughters, Clara Dahlenburg, Cheryl Carey, Dawn (Chad) Molitor; his sister, Dorothy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Joyce, Mamie Clara, Barbara Lee, Margaret Ruth; and brothers, Franklin Edward and Teddy Robert.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Claudine for all they did for Ramond.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Joe Militello will officiate. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.