Randall R. Garland 1952—2020
Randall R. Garland, 67, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully March 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with liver cancer. He was born in Rockford on November 3, 1952 to George Alexander Garland and Jacqueline (Killion Garland) Fox. He was a graduate of Guilford High School (Class of 1970) and he earned his bachelor's degree in advertising from Drake University in 1974.
He began his professional career in local banking, moved to advertising sales and then grew to sales management. The last position he held with the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford was most rewarding for him, and he was greatly impacted by the relationships he formed with the local children that have attended the clubs.
Randy was a loving father and grandfather, who always went out of his way to make get-togethers and events extra special. He enjoyed many vacations to Palm Desert, California and Caribbean cruises with his family. He loved trying new recipes, had an appreciation for fine art and decorating, and recently spent most of his free time "up at the lake" in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. His physical presence may be gone, but his spirit and his sense of humor will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include former wife, Jan Garland; his two daughters, Amy (Rick) Durso and Lisa (Philippe) Masseron; his four grandchildren, Jackson and Kaiya Durso and Annabelle and Seaver Masseron; and brother, Michael Garland of New York. Predeceased by his father, step-father and mother. Special thanks to "Nurse Lisa" with OSF Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford, Fairgrounds Fine Arts Program. Private service arrangements are pending with Honquest Family Funeral Home. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020