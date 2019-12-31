|
|
Randolph E. (Randy) Sladek 1955—2019
Randolph E. (Randy) Sladek, 64, of Rockford, passed away on December 27, 2019. Randy was born on September 23, 1955 to Rudolph and Elizabeth Sladek. Graduated from Jefferson High School in 1973 and received a BSEET from DeVry in 1976. Randy worked in maintenance at Cotta Transmission for 44 years. Randy and his dad Rudy were involved in Boy Scouts for several years. He received the order of the arrow in 1967. Randy married the love of his life, Bonnie Gustafson in 1985. He enjoyed golfing on Sunday's with his partners, Ron Messinger and Lyle Docter. Randy was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching Bears, White Sox, Bulls and NASCAR. Randy bowled in several leagues in Rockford. Both Randy and Bonnie enjoyed vacationing to attend bowling tournaments and stopping at casinos on the way. He was kind, generous and funny and he will be greatly missed! Survived by his wife, Bonnie; sister, Judy Ann (Thomas) Shear. Predeceased by his parents. A special thanks to the staff at Swedish American Cardiac Rehab and the staff at Davita Rockton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to purchase a park bench at Macktown Golf Course. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020