Randy Cornmesser 1936—2019
On October 19,2019 Randy Cornmesser went to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born Oct 24,1936 in Rockford,IL, moving to Sun City,AZ in 2018. God and family came first with him, along with his love for the great outdoors. He was a dedicated and loving person to those who knew him and will be greatly missed. In 2011, together with his wife of 44 years, were inducted into the IL. Trapshooters Hall of Fame. In 2017 he received his 50 year award for being an IL Trapshooters Assoc. member. Survivors include his loving wife Janet, daughter Lori(Michael) Heinrich, son Ty(Samantha) Cornmesser, grandson Nick Heinrich, sister-in-law Karen Coffman, nephews Craig(Wanda) Inness and Bruce(Lori) Inness. Preceded in death by sister Bonnie Inness and wife's beloved brother Larry Coffman. Together Randy and Larry are "fencing in" Heaven!
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019