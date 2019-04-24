Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Raven Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raven R. Sanders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raven R. Sanders Obituary
Raven R. Sanders 1994—2019
Raven R. Sanders, 24, of Cherry Valley passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in her home. Born June 28, 1994, in Rockford, the daughter of William "Bill" Sanders and Heidi (Stanley) Sanders. Raven attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 2012.
Survived by her parents, Bill Sanders and Heidi Sanders; siblings, Ryan Long and Riley Sanders; special family, Troy Michaelson, Matthew and Nikolas Bowers; special friends, Natasha Walters and Nick Woolery; uncles, Steven Stanley, Kurt Stanley, Lester Stanley, Todd Stanley (Dana); Mark Sanders, Patrick Sanders; aunts, Vicki Beckman, Traci Stanley, Pam Ianni (Richard), Polly Rudolph (Ron), Amy Syzmanski (Alex); and many cousins. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon and Iris Stanley and John and Joan Sanders, uncle Glen Stanley, uncle Richard Sanders, aunt Peggy Sanders, cousin Sarah Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now