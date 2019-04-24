|
Raven R. Sanders 1994—2019
Raven R. Sanders, 24, of Cherry Valley passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in her home. Born June 28, 1994, in Rockford, the daughter of William "Bill" Sanders and Heidi (Stanley) Sanders. Raven attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 2012.
Survived by her parents, Bill Sanders and Heidi Sanders; siblings, Ryan Long and Riley Sanders; special family, Troy Michaelson, Matthew and Nikolas Bowers; special friends, Natasha Walters and Nick Woolery; uncles, Steven Stanley, Kurt Stanley, Lester Stanley, Todd Stanley (Dana); Mark Sanders, Patrick Sanders; aunts, Vicki Beckman, Traci Stanley, Pam Ianni (Richard), Polly Rudolph (Ron), Amy Syzmanski (Alex); and many cousins. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon and Iris Stanley and John and Joan Sanders, uncle Glen Stanley, uncle Richard Sanders, aunt Peggy Sanders, cousin Sarah Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019