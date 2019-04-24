|
Ray G. Treadway 1916—2019
Ray G. Treadway, 103, Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Home. He was born March 14, 1916, in Lincoln Nebraska, the son of Roy and Lou (Henderson) Treadway. Ray Treadway grew up in Rockford, where he was a high school athlete, active in several sports. He lettered in track and ran in the state track meet. He continued his love of sports by competing in triathlons. He also ran marathons, where he won several medals. Ray married Marian Owens in Rockford on May 28, 1939. She passed away on October 15, 1989. He then married Audrey Boyer in Rockford in 1992 and she passed away in 2002. Ray was an engineer at Sundstrand Corporation and later worked as a supervising building engineer for the Rockford School District until his retirement in 1978. Ray taught Sunday school in his early years, to a group of young boys through their upper teens, and he also sang in the choir. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he sang in the Men's choir for many years. Ray was a member of the YMCA, where he ran and swam. He was a member of the YMCA planning committee to build the new YMCA at the riverfront location. Ray was an avid reader and loved to go to the library. He also loved taking vacations with his family. Ray took his family on a memorable trip through Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Canada, and Niagara Falls. Ray was devoted to his wife Marian and his three daughters, and to the Christian values he lived by. He was a blessing to his family and friends, who enjoyed his quick wit and humor, which brought smiles to many faces.
Survived by his 3 daughters, Connie Jones of Thousand Oaks, CA, Carol Treadway of Rockford, and Holly Rabbe of Normal; his grandsons, Tim (Shelley) Jones, Luke (Lindsay) Rabbe, and Clint Rabbe; his great-grandchildren, Marlowe and Fiona Rabbe and Khai Jones; his great-great-grandchildren, David Jones and Tanisha Hunter; his brother-in-law, Curly Gifford; many nieces and nephews including, Mary Lou, Susan (Wayne), Claudia, John (Kristie), Peter (Mary Kay), Wendy (Bill), Stephen (Dawn), and Stewart (Barb) and his special friend and companion, Marilyn Morris. Predeceased by his brother, Paul Treadway, his sister, Lois Kowaleski, his son-in-law, Mike Rabbe, and his granddaughter, Tracey Hunter and his grandson, Todd Rabbe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Chapel at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Home, 3470 N. Alpine Rd, Rockford, 61114. Visitation will be from 9:15 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday. Private family entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Home or to the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 West State St, Rockford, 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019