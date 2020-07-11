1/1
Raymond C. Kellermann
1938 - 2020
Raymond C. Kellermann 1938—2020
Raymond C. Kellermann, 81, passed away on July 7, 2020. A funeral service for Ray will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centennial United Methodist Church, 1503 Broadway, Rockford, Illinois 61104. To watch the funeral service online, please visit zoom.us with I.D. code 865 1840 3896. To send online condolences and see full obituary, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
JUL
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
