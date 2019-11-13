Home

Raymond G. Cain


1935 - 2019
Raymond G. Cain Obituary
Raymond G. Cain 1935—2019
Raymond G. Cain, 84, of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Surviving relatives include his children, Gary (June) Cain, Tom (Maureen) Cain both of Pecatonica, Mike (Linda) Cain of Mt. Morris, Jean (John) Springer of Polo and Julie (Terry) Crum of Brodhead, WI; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a special friend, Arlene Welsh. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and Heartland Hospice. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
